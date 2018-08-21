Louth CC: Second XI captain climbs off sickbed to hit match-winning ton

Louth CC Second XI headed to Appleby Frodingham looking to put their recent indifferent form behind them.

They travelled with a much-changed side due to unavailability and the holiday season, but skipper Steve Wright won the toss and asked the home side to field first.

Openers Garlick and Wright started cautiously against some disciplined bowling by youngsters Hood and Eddy, but there was no early breakthrough and Louth pushed the score along nicely, reaching 49 before Garlick (23) was stumped.

This brought Louth’s two leading run scorers together as Jacklin joined Wright, and they immediately went on the attack, scoring quickly.

With both men running well, the scoreboard ticked along nicely against Frodingham’s spin bowlers.

Wright was first to reach yet another half-century and looked to put his foot down even more, dispatching anything loose to the fence.

Jacklin was next to his fifty, but was outdone by an excellent innings from his skipper, who had been laid up ill all week, but soon reached his second century of the season, a feat greeted by a big cheer from his team-mates.

Jacklin (53) was bowled looking to push the score on, ending a partnership of 159, and Bell was caught.

Wright (115 not out) had to retire as his recent illness caught up with him, leaving vice-captain Freeman (12), Rankin (8) and Ahmed (18 not out) to blast the last few overs to help Louth post 255-5.

The hosts knew a big target was going to be a tough ask and looked as if they were not going to chase from the off, with openers P. Taylor and J. Taylor batting very cautiously against Rankin and Ahmed.

Ahmed took the first two wickets, having the opener caught and then bowling Gandhi.

Scoring then slowed still further with youngster Nijar joining P. Taylor.

But Louth failed to break this partnership for some time until J. Burrell took his maiden Second XI wicket, having Nijar caught at cover by Fisher.

Taylor (63) soon followed off the bowling of B. Wright, which looked to have left the hosts with too much to do.

To their credit, S. Taylor (50 not out) and M. Bramley (56 not out) attacked from ball one, and at one stage were very much in the game.

But tight death bowling by Ahmed and Jacklin kept them below the required runs as they finished on 224-4.

Louth took a hard-earned 16 points back with them as they build up to Saturday’s big home game against fourth-placed Scunthorpe, who sit one place below Louth in the Lincs County League Division One.