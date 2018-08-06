Louth CC Second XI in a spin at Cleethorpes

Louth CC Second XI left themselves with too much to do as they were beaten at promotion-chasing Cleethorpes on Saturday.

After losing the toss, Louth were asked to field on a warm, but cloudy day and the home side made a steady start against opening bowlers J. Sandy and Rankin.

The breakthrough was made with the score on 21 when Maryland was caught at point off Rankin.

But this was to be their only wicket for a long time as Carlton and Mansfield set about the Louth attack and added a 150-run partnership before Mansfield was caught via the top edge off leg spinner B. Wright.

With the score on 173-2 and plenty of overs left, Cleethorpes started to push the score on, but the returning Reggie Koen had other ideas and proceeded to take 5 for 46 from 7.2 overs.

B. Wright offered good support with 4 for 89 to restrict Cleethorpes to 263 all out, a total which could have been less but for poor fielding which cost extra runs yet again.

Louth came out in a positive mood after finishing the first innings strongly, with openers S. Wright and Koen scoring quickly and freely.

The partnership of 92 was broken by a disputed lbw decision against Koen who made a fine 53.

Bell, who had been moved to three, and S. Wright then found scoring tough once the spinners were introduced, and the required rate was rising when Wright was bowled for an excellent 69.

This left Louth needing over 100 runs in roughly 10 overs which became the downfall for the remaining batsman who looked to hit the big shots required. Louth closed on 209-8 after some good lower order hitting from J. Sandy which brought maximum batting points.

The Seconds entertain Cherry Willingham at London Road on Saturday (1pm).

* Louth First XI remained just one place above the Lincs ECB Premier trapdoor after a home defeat to Woodhall Spa on Saturday.

The visitors compiled 273-8 in their 50 overs despite the best efforts of Josh Court (4 for 63) and Seb Darke (3 for 69).

Louth found themselves in trouble at 68-4 as the top order were removed cheaply.

Jason Collinson (75 not out) and Graham West (65) steadied the ship and earned what could be valuable batting points with a 122-run fifth-wicket stand as Louth closed their 50 overs on 208-5.

The 65-run defeat left them 13 points above second-bottom Alford ahead of Saturday’s tough trip to second-placed Grantham.