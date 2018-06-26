Louth CC Second XI slump at promotion rivals Scunthorpe

Louth CC Second XI travelled to Scunthorpe looking to cement their position in third place against a team only one place below them in Division One.

Scunthorpe won the toss and to some surprise invited Louth to bat first, with Wright and West starting brightly and scoring quickly before West fell to a good catch at square leg.

Wickets then fell regularly all through the innings, with only Wright able to score freely before finally falling for a well-made 55.

Ryder (26 not out) and Sandy (6 not out) added valuable runs at the end to take the Louth total to a below-par 157-7.

Scunthorpe bowled accurately, with Chand (6 for 26 off 15 overs) the pick.

Ryder and Sandy opened up for Louth’s attack and bowled with pace and movement to pick up two early wickets.

But Ibrahim (88 not out) took the game away from Louth with good running between the wickets, while sending the bad ball to the boundary.

He duly brought up the win with a four through cover in only the 29th over and showed the Louth team how to bat on his home surface.

Louth will look to bounce back against rivals Holton le Clay on Saturday.