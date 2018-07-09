Louth CC skipper Wright leads Market Rasen rout

Louth opener Steve Wright carried his bat in sweltering conditions

Steve Wright carried his bat as Louth recorded an emphatic 205-run victory which moved them up to third place, with games in hand on the top two.

On a blistering hot day, captain Wright won the toss and batted on a very firm surface, with an outfield that was lightning quick.

Wright and Garlick carried on from last week, punishing anything loose, and after Garlick was dropped on eight, both openers began to accelerate and sending balls to the boundary regularly.

The in-form Wright brought up his 50 first, followed by Garlick who was out soon after, bowled by Scales for a well-made 69, to end a mammoth opening stand of 185.

West made a rapid 16, but hit a full toss straight to cover, before Jacklin and Wright added another 40 runs, with Wright reaching a well-deserved century.

Jacklin (9) was bowled trying to sweep to leg, but Tye (69) joined Wright in hitting the bowling to all parts, including three big sixes before attempting one shot to many and ramping the ball straight to the keeper.

Harvey (7 not out) was sent in for the final few balls, but Louth’s innings belonged to Wright who carried his bat for a very fine 157 not out as Louth posted a huge 378-4.

After watching the final 10 minutes of England’s World Cup victory, Rasen came out to bat with no intention of attempting to chase the big total.

Opening bowlers Harvey and Byrne (2 for 16) soon settled into a rhythm, with Byrne picking up two wickets in two balls to leave the visitors in deep trouble.

Bierlein and Williams looked very composed and played shots all around the ground, after Rankin bowled a tidy, but unlucky spell.

Off-spinner West broke the long partnership by bowling Williams, and this was quickly followed by a disputed stumping of Bierlein by Bell off the bowling of B. Wright (1 for 30).

Louth only needed a further three wickets due to a couple of players having to leave early, and this was quickly completed by West (3 for 20) and Harvey (1 for 33).

