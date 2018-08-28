Louth CC Taverners book place in T20 final

Louth CC Taverners booked their place in the East LINDSEY T20 final as they defeated Brocklesby Park at London Road on Sunday.

Stand-in skipper Zubair won the toss and had no hesitation in fielding first in cloudy, bowler-friendly conditions, with rain forecast later in the day.

Louth made the perfect start when Imran Cheema broke through with his first ball, caught at point by Keefie.

Harry King and Cheema bowled with pace and swing to take three quick wickets to leave Brocklesby 21-3 after five overs.

Sandhu and Taylor started to rebuild the innings and shared a partnership of 54 when Taylor was caught brilliantly by Cheema off Fergus.

Sandhu continued to play with confidence and kept the scoreboard ticking, but wickets continued to fall at the other end to tight bowling.

Louth’s fielding was magnificent, too, with three run-outs as Brocklesby were bowled out for a below-par 128 in their 20 overs with Sandhu carrying his bat for an unbeaten 52.

Cheema was the pick of the bowling with 3 for 16 and made two direct-hit run-outs as well as a running catch to break the partnership between Sandhu and Taylor.

Taverners started the chase aggressively with Henry Tye attacking from the beginning and taking the score to 30 in three overs.

Keefie was bowled by Abdul for five, but the hard-hitting Cheema hit four quick boundaries until a top edge ended his innings on 19.

Jafri joined Tye and kept rotating the strike to keep the scoreboard moving until Tye was bowled by Abdul for 24 with Louth nicely placed at 72-3 in 11 overs.

But when Jafri was out LBW for 25, and Alex Bell followed soon after, bowled by Bedwell, the situation grew a little tense.

But Steve Sandy (19) and Harry King (10) helped Louth cross the line comfortably by five wickets, and with two overs to spare.

Louth will play the winners of next weekend’s semi-final between Southbank and Cleethorpes.

The team would like to thank Simon King for entertaining the crowd with his running commentary, and Matt Leeming for providing the barbecue.

Louth also want to thank their sponsors Kenwick Park Estates for their continued support.