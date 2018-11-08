Louth CC Taverners celebrate double-winning season

Louth Taverners got their hands on the silverware after completing a double-winning season.

The Louth CC Sunday XI won the T20 title earlier in the season by beating Southbank, and then clinched the win the East Lindsey cricket League in dramatic style by leapfrogging leaders Tetford in the final game of the summer.

The Taverners, who employed a blend of youth and senior players, have tasted regular success in the T20 format in recent seasons, but this was their first twin success in a long time.

The team hope to repeat this winning formula next season.

Their top run scorer this season was Namibian import Xander Pitchers, with 449 runs, with up-and-coming cricketer Alex Bell second with 304, and Khurram Jafri in third with 263.

Top wicket-taker was Imran Cheema with 15 victims, with Bailey Wright and Fergus Ringland both claiming 11 apiece.