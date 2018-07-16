Louth CC: Taverners through to T20 Finals Day; Third XI romp to victory

Louth CC Taverners began their bid to win the T20 Cup for a fourth year running with a 58-run quarter-final victory at Tetford.

The Sunday side had twice lost to Tetford twice in the league phase, but put this behind them to progress to finals day next month.

Harrt Cearnes hit 23 boundaries in a quickfire century at Hibaldstow EMN-180716-095230002

Stand-in skipper Zubair Ahmed won the crucial toss on a hot Sunday afternoon and had no hesitation in batting first.

Henry Tye and Khurram Jafri opened and after a brief look at the bowling, started to attack, both hitting wonderful shots and scoring at 10 an over.

They had taken the score to 102 in 10 overs when Jafri was out for a well-made 48, hitting five fours and three sixes.

The dangerous Cheema was given out lbw for four, but Tye continued to play aggressively and brought up a well-deserved 50.

Tom Ryder made 17 before he was caught brilliantly at the boundary by Page, and Louth first team player Graham West joined Tye and they built another partnership.

Tye was finally out for 80 after seven fours and five sixes, but West remained to the end, hitting five fours in an unbeaten 33 as Louth posted 216-6.

Tetford started their chase needing more than 10 an over and attacked from the start.

The first breakthrough came at 30 when the dangerous Jo Smith was clean bowled by Cheema for 21.

Page continued to play aggressively until he was brilliantly stumped by Jafri for a well-made 39.

Young leg spinner John Burrell clean bowled Kelsey for seven in his first over, and Tetford could not find a way to negotiate the 14-year-old’s spin and variation.

They lost wickets regularly against good bowling from Burrell (4-0-30-3) and Cheema (4-0-21-3), supported well by Steve Sandy, Graham West and Zubair Ahmed as Tetford were restricted to 158-8 in their 20 overs.

Finals day takes place on August 26 when Tavs will look to defend their T20 title.

* On a blisteringly hot Saturday afternoon at Hibaldstow, Louth Third XI were sent into the field without hesitation by Scunthorpe.

With a well-prepared flat wicket, and lightning fast outfield, Louth were ready for a tough few hours ahead.

But despite this the Louth bowlers performed heroics with tight line and length bowling throughout.

Jack Sandy (15) built up some serious speed and consistently beat the bat without early reward, eventually finishing on a superb 2 for 36 off 11.

Hr received excellent support from Mark Duell with a textbook display of swing bowling, taking two wickets for just 17 runs off 10 overs, beating the bat on numerous occasions.

The ever-consistent Zubair bamboozled the batsmen with his variations, taking 4 for 40 off 15 overs, backed up by solid support in the field, as tough catches and difficult run-outs restricted Scunthorpe to just 142.

Set an attractive target, Louth went one the attack, and without losing a single wicket knocked off the runs in just 24 overs.

James Keefe supported Harry Cearnes who stylishly stroked a magnificent 113, including 23 boundaries, to cap a strong all-round team performance.

Louth Third XI entertain East Halton, at Legbourne, on Saturday.