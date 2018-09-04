Louth CC: Third XI ease past Haxey as batsmen shine

With Louth CC Second XI out of action last weekend, the club’s Third XI had the rare treat of entertaining Haxey Seconds on the grass wicket at London Road on Saturday rather than their adopted home at Legbourne.

Louth skipper Matt Leeming won the toss and elected to bat on a high quality wicket which looked to favour the batting.

But the home side got off to a very dodgy start with both openers out for ducks to some sharp new ball bowling from Wainman (3 for 61 off 11) and Haywood (1 for 18 off 6).

Then followed a masterclass of middle-order batting from Steve Sandy (50) and Mark Duell (22) who arrived straight after a 13-hour flight from Mexico).

A scintillating 71 from young Sam Jones and a fiery 57 not out, including 10 boundaries, from young all-rounder Harry King saw Louth finish their 45 overs on a very respectable 235-8.

It looked a tall order for Haxey, but they set to the task with gusto.

Despite a first over duck for Hanson off the bowling of young Jack Sandy (2 for 74 off 11) Haxey battled hard to stay up with the run rate.

A fine 57 from Metcalfe looked to be keeping the visitors in the match until he was tidily caught behind the stumps by veteran keeper Mark Ryder off the bowling of Eddie King (2 for 43 off 7).

Wickets then fell steadily as Haxey toiled and slowly slipped behind the required run rate.

A rapid 40 late in the innings from Atkins had Louth watching the scoreboard with some concern, but the visitors fell 20 runs short.

A-high quality team performance all-round from Louth with two sharp catches in the gully from Jones supporting a very tidy bowling performance in batsman-friendly conditions.

Stand-in spinner Simon King took 3 for 32 in 8 and was a fabulous foil for Zubair Ahmed who was unavailable, while there was a very tidy spell from Louth’s leading senior bowler Vikas, who took 2 wickets for just 27 runs in an unbroken 12-over spell.

The team wish to thank their main sponsor Kenwick Health and Leisure Club.

The third XI are next in action on Saturday, September 15th in their final match of the season at neighbours Alford.