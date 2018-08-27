Louth CC Third XI summon reinforcements from airport

With the holiday season in full swing and the club suffering a combination of retirements, work commitments, transfers, injuries and illnesses, Louth CC Third XI struggled again to field a third team at Horncastle on Saturday.

They eventually managed to enter the field with eight players including guests from Grimoldby and Legbourne, but had to field first with two of the team having to leave early.

They were bolstered by two further reinforcements, heroically driving directly from the airport to join late, but at least fill most of the gaps in the outfield.

A strong start with the bat from Horncastle was inevitable, with their top four compiling more than 200 runs and eventually finishing close to 250 in their 45 overs.

Louth managed to take eight wickets, Russ Hayward being the pick of the bowlers with three in 10 overs for 40 runs.

In response the visitors struggled with the bat and, with only two of the batsmen barely scraping into double figures, were all out for 72 in the 31st over.

A tough day for Louth in County League Division Four, but a match played in great spirit by both sides.