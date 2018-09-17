Louth CC Third XI turn on the style for season finale

Following their victory over Haxey, Louth CC Third XI finished their season in style with a solid win at neighbours Alford.

Skipper Matt Leeming won the toss and elected to field on a green wicket in what looked to be favourable bowling conditions.

Jack Sandy and Eddie King opened the bowling with maturity beyond their years to dispatch three of Alford’s top four for just 33 runs in their 12 overs.

All-rounder Harry King then took over from his younger brother and inflicted a brutal spell of fast bowling, peppering Alford’s Codd and Owen and keeping the run rate at only two per over.

Harry was supported at the other end by another fine display of swing bowling from Mark Duell (3 for 33) whose unbroken 12-over spell accounted for Alford’s key opener Codd (31).

Not to be outdone by his sons, Simon King bettered his three Haxey wickets by taking 4 for 13 in just 4.2 overs, generating some serious spin out of the rough.

A fine bowling performance was supported in the field with several tidy boundary-saving efforts and nine catches, including three behind the stumps as Alford were all out in the 35th over for just 98.

With a relatively low target to chase, and plenty of overs available, Louth’s young top order could afford to bat sensibly and see off Alford’s best bowling.

Sam Jones (32), Eddie King (13) and Fred Taylor (15) all contributed, and when Dean Wright was harshly given out LBW, Sam’s dad Tim entertained the spectators with an unbeaten 23 as he stroked the winning runs with 20 overs to spare.

A fine team performance and played in the proper spirit thanks to Alford.