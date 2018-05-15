Louth Cricket: Champions Bracebridge Heath too strong for First XI

Louth CC showed some spirited resistance before succumbing to defending Lincs ECB Premier champions Bracebridge Heath at a soggy London Road.

Having lost the toss, Louth’s bowlers were looking for an early breakthrough, but were left ruing a couple of early chances which went down.

Despite this, the bowlers stuck to their plans and were finally rewarded when Josh Court trapped the opening batsman leg before.

Tom Cuthbert’s away swingers then claimed two key wickets, with edges caught well by wicket-keeper West, standing up to the stumps.

There were further wickets for Tom Corden, again caught by West, and Xander Pitchers, thanks to Jason Collinson’s catch on the boundary.

Rain forced an early tea, and on returning the visitors smashed 31 runs off the final three overs to finish on 248-8, with Court claiming two further wickets.

Against a hostile bowling attack, the Louth openers set about seeing off the new ball, but skipper Scott was adjudged caught behind despite the bat appearing some way from the ball.

With rain now falling steadily, and conditions becoming difficult, the players expected play to be suspended at any point.

However the game continued and Louth stuck to their task of building a series of partnerships, anchored by another excellent innings by Pitchers (82 not out).

He was well supported by Matt Hamilton (24) and Collinson (38), and by the end the sodden players from both teams seemed relieved just to finish the match as Louth posted a respectable 189-5.

On Saturday, the First XI travel to Woodhall Spa (noon start).

The club wishes to thank Kenwick Park and matchball sponsors Louth Volks World.

* Rikki Bovey’s knock of 79 was in vain as Alford and District CC suffered a 147-run defeat at home to Grimsby Town on Saturday in Lincs ECB Premier.

Grimsby completed their 50 overs by posting a superb total of 308, with Steven Crossley denied his century when Sam Lempard caught him off Tom White’s bowling for 99.

White and Steve Kirkham both claimed two wickets apiece, with Nick Bennett and Andrew White also doing damage with the ball.

But in response, Alford were dismissed for 161.

Bennett (28) and Steve Kirkham (16) offered Bovey support with the bat.

On Saturday, Alford Firsts travel to Scunthorpe (noon).