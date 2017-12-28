Louth Cricket Club junior nets

Louth Cricket Club launches its junior nets on Saturday, January 13.

The weekly training sessions will take place at Meridian Leisure Centre on Saturdays and will be designed for hard ball or those making the transition into hard ball cricket.

The sessions run from 8.30am to 9.30am for under 11s, 9.30am to 11am for under 13s, and 11am until noon for under 15s, and cost £3 per session to cover venue hire.

Louth CC’s annual meeting also takes place next month on Tuesday, January 30 from 7.30pm at the London Road pavilion.