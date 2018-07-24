Louth Cricket Club: Leaders too strong for Second XI

After a week’s break, third-placed Louth CC Second XI travelled to Lincolnshire County League Division One leaders Hartsholme looking to pressure the teams above them.

Louth were asked to bowl on a green, but firm surface with a scorched outfield which looked conducive to high-scoring.

Keefe and J Sandy (2 for 45) opened the bowling and were put under immediate pressure by the Hartsholme openers who looked to score freely until one shot too many from Brown brought Sandy a wicket, caught at deep mid-wicket by S. Sandy, and a few balls later he bowled Bosworth.

But it probed a false dawn as left-hander Wooldridge and Jenkins attacked and scored quickly, adding a century partnership before Freeman (2 for 42) removed Wooldridge.

Two more wickets fell to the spin of B. Wright (2 for 79) including a very good stumping by the skipper S. Wright who was standing in behind the stumps.

Overseas signing Musoko looked to belt everything out of the ground in a quickfire 47 not out, but Harvey (2 for 45) struck twice to keep the scoring in check as Hartsholme posted 257-8, a total which could have been lower but for some poor fielding and dropped chances.

S. Wright and Medler opened up against Musoko, who has been consistently clocked at 80mph.

Wright (12) looked his fluent self before missing a straight one from the fiery Thorpe, but Jacklin and Medler steadily increased the tempo after a cautious start.

Medler (59), who was aggressive against spin, was first to reach a well-deserved 50 before departing to Birkitt, and Jacklin (51) played one dab too many and was caught behind off Mason.

Bell (14) had come and gone, but at 145-4 Louth were in a position to chase the large total.

However, this soon became 169-7 as Harvey (9), S. Sandy (17) and Freeman (1) went looking to push the score on.

Louth had no option but to look for maximum batting points by reaching 200. Keefe (15) played some lovely lofted drives, and J. Sandy (9 not out) was solid in defence, while Fisher (4 not out) got Louth to the bonus point by running two on the final ball.

Louth Seconds host Broughton on Saturday.

* Louth CC Taverners travelled to Immingham for their latest East Lindsey League fixture.

Louth skipper Khawar Naeem won the toss and unsurprisingly elected to bat.

Openers Alex Bell and Imran Cheema started steadily, but with the score at 46 the dangerous Cheema was caught in the gully.

It was 64-2 when Bell was also caught in the gully for a well-made 31 runs, and Henry Tye then went for 12.

Louth were struggling when Steve Sandy got out for 38, and two further quick wickets fell, leaving the visitors 117-6 after 21 overs.

With many overs still left, Zubair Ahmed and Xander Pitchers rebuilt the innings with a 54-run partnership when Zubair was out, caught behind for 14 with nine overs remaining.

Pitchers attacked the bowling and reached a well-deserved 50, supported by Bailey Wright, before he was caught on the boundary for 78, with seven boundaries and four sixes.

Young guns Bailey Wright (27 not out) and Paul Rowe (19 not out) played out the remaining overs as the Taverners posted a very respectable 257 in their 40 overs.

Southbank’s innings started badly as their opener fell in the first over, bowled by Fergus Ringland.

A 53-run second-wicket stand ended when Mikkonin was caught by Taylor, off Tye, and the introduction of leg spinner Wright then had the hosts in a spin on a dry wicket.

Bailey took a wicket in his third over and continued to cause problems as Southbank lost regular wickets, giving him impressive figures of 8-2-20-4.

He was well-supported by Tye (two wickets), Rowe and Zubair (one wicket each) as the hosts were bowled out for 112.

The Taverners thank sponsors Kenwick Park Estate for their continued support.