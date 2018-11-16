Alford rider Jensen Windsor strengthens Lincs Cyclo-Cross League bid

Up-and-coming young cyclist Jensen Windsor is continuing where he left off on the road season with cyclo-cross success.

The 14-year-old strengthened his position in the Lincolnshire Cyclo-Cross League after riding to his second victory of the season at Hubbards Hills, near Louth.

A muddy course provided a real test of endurance and stamina EMN-181116-095710002

Jensen, who is riding in his first season in the 16-years youth category, took the lead on the first lap and never looked back, maintaining his position throughout the race.

Overnight and early morning rain made the course extremely challenging, with all of the riders struggling in the hilly, muddy conditions.

But Jensen’s hill training programme, designed by his mentor, Sam Tuplin, and his selection of mud tyres paid dividends and allowed the Alford Wheeler junior to ride the inclines rather than dismounting and running them.

A slick pitstop to change his bike halfway through the race, because of mud saturation, helped to sustain his consistent lap times and he crossed the finish line more than two minutes ahead of his nearest challenger.

In the process he had lapped all but one of the 29 riders in the field.

Jensen, who also rides at county and regional level, has had three podium finishes in the league’s seven rounds this season and has consistently finished in the top five.

He sits second in the overall standings in the Lincolnshire Championship, seven points behind the leader with two rounds to go, and is top of the Lincolnshire Trophy Day series, also with two rounds remaining.

As well as county league ambitions, Jensen also has his sights set on racing in the UK Cyclo-Cross Championships, at the Gravesend Cyclopark, in January.