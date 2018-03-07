Alford school retains district rugby crown

A school rugby team maintained their impressive form and unbeaten record when they became district rugby champions last week.

The Year 7 and 8 rugby team from Queen Elizabeth Grammar School travelled to the district schools championships in fine fettle.

And they went on to defeat Banovallum School, Horncastle, in the final in impressively emphatic fashion, running in seven tries to one.

It is the second year running the school team has won the district league for this age group.

Rugby coach Clive Lindsay said “I am delighted with the commitment and dedication to rugby the boys have shown this year.

Winning the league is a reflection of the hard work put in by the boys and they should be immensely proud of what they have achieved”

The team is now looking forward to taking part in the County Sevens tournament later this term where they hope to add further success.