Alford Squash Club to host UK’s top juniors in showcase event

Alford Squash Club is to play host to some of the country’s leading junior players this week in a free showcase event.

The members’ club, based at the back of Alford Co-op, welcome elite players from the Felix Frixou Academy on Friday from 6.30pm until 9pm.

The academy, based in Derbyshire, has had a long tradition of producing outstanding squash players.

The event will feature a squash demonstration from the special guests who will also challenge club members to a game and be on hand for tuition.

The evening is open to anyone interested in finding out what squash or racketball is about and to meet the club committee.

The bar will be open and pizza will be available.

For more details, visit the club’s Facebook page.