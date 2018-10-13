Alford Wheelers rider powers to Lincs Cyclo-Cross League win

Alford Wheelers rider Jensen Windsor has been busy competing at county and regional level in the under 16s age category.

This is his first year for Jensen in the youth category and as such is racing against older and physically bigger riders.

However, due to his strict training regime under the supervision of coach Sam Tuplin, the results are coming.

In the first round of the Lincolnshire Cyclo-Cross League, hosted by Sleaford Wheelers at Heckington Showground, he finished a very fast race on a pan-flat circuit in sixth place.

Round two was hosted by the Lincoln Pain Train team on the brutal hills of the South Common course which suited Jensen.

The 15-year-old powered to a significant lead and won the race by some margin.