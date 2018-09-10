Another Classic from Mablethorpe RC team

Mablethorpe Running Club hosted the East Coast Classic 10k and 3k fun run, once again a great success.

The course started at the lifeboat station at Mablethorpe and headed towards Trusthorpe and the Sandilands Promenade before the 5k turn around point, with 274 competitors taking part.

The 3k fun run was 1.5km out and back on the same route.

The race was won by Tom North (unattached) who finished in 33.56 and the first female was Lucy Holt (Notts AC) for the third year running in 40.14.

Four Mablethorpe Running Club members also competed.

First back was Paige Midgley in 50m 39s (88th), ahead of Sarah Stevenson (1:08.16, 222nd), Katrina Needham (1:10.40, 235th) and Felicity Berry (1:14.16, 249th).

The 3k Fun Run had 11 entries of determined youngsters.

At the Newton’s Fraction Half Marathon at Grantham, a trio of Mablethorpe RC ladies were among the 306 finishers.

Andrea Mettam and Debbie Jinks were there for their third consecutive year, with Zoe Parkes making her debut at this event.

Andrea and Debbie ran the course together, finishing 249th and 248th in 2:23.39 and 2:23.38 respectively.

Zoe crossed the finish line 227th in 2:19.34s.

You do not have to be a member to come and run with th club.

Anyone can try a few sessions. The club meets on Mondays at 6.30pm at Sutton On Sea Social Club and on Wednesdays at 6.30pm at The George in Alford for social runs.

For details visit www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk