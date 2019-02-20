Archers claim Brass Monkey first places

Louth & District Archery Club’s tournament archers Louise Smith and Peter Shaw competed in the outdoor American round hosted by Boston’s Pilgrim Bowmen at the weekend.

The tournament has been appropriately called The Brass Monkey Shoot as it is so early in the year.

The round consisted of 90 arrows shot at distances from 60–20 yards on target faces from 60-122cm, with a maximum score of 810.

Louise, fresh from county training with coach Derek Burman, elected to shoot distances of 40, 30 and 20 yards for a shot a score of 670, which gave her first place in the Junior Lady Recurve category.

Pete, back from his indoor success at Cheltenham, competed at his regulation 30m distance and shot a score of 688, which gave him first place in the Gentleman Compound Visually Impaired Open class.

However, organisers also matched him against the fully sighted archers and this time he was out of the medals.

The 2019 regular outdoor tournament season will not start until end of March.

Both the Louth club archers will be shooting selected tournaments throughout the season and hope to repeat the success they both enjoyed in 2018.

Louise is also hoping to shoot in the County Junior Squad whilst Pete will be trying to improve on the records that he shot last year.

Louth Archery Club meets on Tuesday evenings (6pm-8pm) and Saturday afternoons (12-4pm) at the Old Gymnasium, near Tedder Hall, Manby.

For details email laddac@mail.com