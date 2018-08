Golf pro Ashton Turner could not build on a strong start as he finished just outside the top 20 in his latest EuroPro Tour event.

Turner, who took up the game at Kenwick Park, was tied for sixth after a four-under-par opening round 69 at the IFX and Winged Boots Championship, in Surrey.

As scoring became tougher, the 22-year-old slipped down the pecking order with a level-par 73 in round two.

He then closed with a 71 for a six-under par total and a share of 21st place in the 156-man field.