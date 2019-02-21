Bowls A team enjoy Horncastle win

All six of Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s county league teams have been in action, but with differing fortunes.

The Mixed A team enjoyed a 98-88 aggregate shots victory at home against Horncastle, winning on three rinks.

Keith Kelly, Paul Hayman, Wendy Blyth and Bernice Culham won 27-10, whilst Colin Smith’s rink won by three shots and Rob Lamb’s rink won by four.

The Mixed B team were well beaten away against Lincoln B and the ladies team lost at Horncastle, although they did manage one rink win.

The Men’s Over 60s team enjoyed a 119-67 victory at home against Spalding, winning on three rinks with two of those rink wins by big margins. Harry Atkinson, Mally Hewson, Bob Ledgerwood and Barry Mountain triumphed 39-9 whilst Colin Smith, Mike Leverton, Peter Scarsdale and Dave Evans won 32-6 and Keith Kelly’s rink won by five shots.

The Men’s B team suffered a home defeat against Stamford B but the Men’s A team came good against visitors Sleaford to win the aggregate shots score 109-90.

At the end the hosts did enough to claim four rink wins, the best being that of Alan Dent Jnr, Dave Warren, Horace Cope and Peter Hill (26-10).

Keith Kelly’s rink won by four shots whilst the rinks skipped by Colin Smith and Allan Dent Snr each won by three shots.

On Sunday the club will stages the preliminary round of the county under 25 singles, a mixed event.

Louth will be represented by 14-year-old Daniel Stanley.

Play starts at noon.