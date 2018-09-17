BREAKING: Louth rider Ros Canter crowned three-day eventing world champion

Ros Canter produced a stunning performance to become the eventing world champion in the United States this afternoon.

The Hallington rider and Allstar B headed into the final show jumping phase in second place after picking up a 24.6 dressage score and then a clear cross country round.

Tension mounted in North Carolina, with Canter going out as the penultimate rider, needing a clear round on a tough show jumping set-up to keep her chances of gold alive, or no more than one fence down to clinch team gold for Britain.

The Lincolnshire combination, who only made their international debut for Great Britain last year, produced a stunning clear round under intense pressure as the 32-year-old anchored the Great Britain team to the gold medal.

But it seemed Canter would have to settle for silver as overnight leader Ingrid Klimke looked destined for a clear round.

But there was heartbreak for the German as she clipped the final fence to promote Canter into gold medal position after the most dramatic of finales.

Full story to follow