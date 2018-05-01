Brenda claims double at Louth Indoor Bowl Club finals

The final set of Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s knockout finals saw Brenda True and Sylvia Stainton face each other twice.

Brenda was victorious on each occasion, winning 22-14 in the ladies’ over 55s singles, and then 21-17 in the ladies’ open singles.

There was a tighter game in the men’s fours where Jeff McCue, Mark Freemantle, Allan Dent (senior) and Alan Dent (junior) hung on to beat Tony Powell, Neil Castle, Derek Woodforth and Simon Reeson 19-14.

Simon enjoyed better fortunes in the mixed triples where he and wife Tina teamed up with Gary Bell to hold off a fightback from Irene Bailey, Jonathan Darley and Barrie Robinson to win 17-15.

A one-sided game in the men’s over 60s singles saw Allan Dent (senior) cruise to victory over Keith Kelly.

The trophy presentation evening was well attended with Louth town mayor Pauline Watson handing over the awards.

* The summer league programme began last week and the Morning Triples promises to be an interesting contest this year.

New champions will be crowned come September, with the top three teams from 2017 not entering the competition this time around.

* The deadline for submitting 2018/19 winter league registration sheets is Sunday, May 27.

The club’s website www.louthindoorbowls.co.uk is now back up and running after issues were resolved.