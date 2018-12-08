British record for golden boy Harvey

Teenage swimmer Harvey Phillips has broken a British record.

But if that wasn’t enough, the youngster also claimed six gold medals, all in personal best times as more than 220 Para-swimmers took part in the National Para-Swimming Championships at Manchester Aquatic Centre at the start of the month.

It was a long course (50m) event organised by Activity Alliance, in partnership with British Para-Swimming.

International medallists Ellie Simmonds, Jessica-Jane Applegate and Eleanor Robinson were among the competitors.

There were three types of classification at this event - physical (S1-S10), visual (S11-S13) and intellectual (S14).

Louth Swimming Club member Harvey took part as an S4 and SB3 classification swimmer, in six events over the weekend.

He achieved personal best times in all of his events and gold medals in every event swim.

But the highlight was proving exactly what all his hard work and determination can achieve when he gained the long course Male British (S4 Classification) 50m butterfly record. He swam an amazing time of 1.04.74.

“This is a great achievement for this young inspirational swimmer, said coach Sarah Richardson.

“Harvey enjoys swimming so much and he deserves such an accolade.”

He was watched at the event by Sarah and his father Darren, with Sarah admtting there was was ‘tears all round’.

Fourteen-year-old Harvey is part of the England Para-Swimming Talent Development Programme.