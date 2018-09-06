British Superbikes: Louth rider Hickman faces make or break in Showdown bid

After a three-week break it is hoped Louth racer Peter Hickman has finally shaken off his kidney infection in time for his British Superbikes return.

He has been soldiering on despite having the illness for eight weeks, with the next Superbike round at Silverstone from Friday to Sunday.

Last time out, although feeling weak from the condition, he was able to score sufficient points to elevate himself up into the top six and a place in the end-of-season showdown for the title.

But he will need to finish all three races ahead of his nearest rivals to ensure he remains in the top six in this, the last meeting before the showdown begins at Oulton Park.

Timetable:

Friday – free practice one 10.15am, free practice two 3.15pm; Saturday – free practice three 9.40am, qalifying 11.45am, race one (14 laps) 4.15pm; Sunday – warm-up 9.30am, race two (14 laps) 1.30pm, race three (14 laps) 4.30pm.