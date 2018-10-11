British Superbikes: Peter Hickman targets top-three finish

Peter Hickman heads to Brands Hatch this weekend looking to secure third place in the 2018 British Superbike Championship.

The Louth racer is up for the challenge and knows if he can produce three strong results in the final three races he could seal a top-three finish.

In the last round it appeared the Smiths Racing BMW was back on form as Hickman recorded a third and fourth place to elevate him up a place in the rider standings.

He is now just a handful of points away from his goal of third place and the International circuit of Brands Hatch is one of his favourite tracks.

Hickman will be doing his utmost to secure sufficient points to snatch the third place away from the clutches of Josh Brookes, who holds an eight-point advantage over him.

But the points are very close and he will have to contend with Glenn Irwin, who is also out to take third place, and is just five points ahead of the Lincolnshire rider.

Timetable: Friday – free practice one 10.15am, free practice two 3.15pm; Saturday – free practice three 9.35am, qualifying 12.15pm, race one (20 laps) 4pm; Sunday – warm-up 10am, race two (20 laps) 12.45, race three (20 laps) 4pm.