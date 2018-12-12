Dales Poultry and Game lead the way

Faulkners Audio Visual & Domestic Appliances Louth Billiards & Snooker League

Dales Poultry & Game are strengthening their posiition at the top of the Snooker League after they won 8-4 at Louth Building Supplies, with Dave Coppin, Luke Howard and Jez Swaby all winning for the visitors. Geoff Fawcett managed a couple of consolation frames for the hosts.

In second, Harness & Cooper Joiners won 7-5 at Sibjon Builders, with Mark Storey and Ieuan Bullivant winning but Stan Larter gaining two frames for the hosts.

Louth Volks World remain third after they beat P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services 7-5. Simon Davison and Keith Lewington won for the hosts but Sid Bett managed two consolation frames.

Moving up to fourth are N.T. Shaw Citroen after they beat Louth Travel Centre 7-5, with Andre Fisher and Craig Machin winning for the hosts but Henry McSpadden managing two frames for the visitors.

In the Billiards League, MA Stephensons Autos remain top, even though they lost 2-1 against Naulls & Dales.

Mark Storey put the visitors in front, only for Ian Cook to level for the hosts before Mark Parrinder clinched the victory for the visitors.

Moran Travel remain second after they beat ABC Riding Wear 2-1 with Luke Howard and Joe Tompkins putting the hosts in front but Mike Rice managing a consolation.