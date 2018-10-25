Dales remain top of the pots with their latest victory

Now into the sixth week of the snooker season and still holding onto to top spot in the Louth Billiards and Snooker League are Dales Poultry & Game.

An 8-4 victory against Louth Volks World ensured the leaders remained at the top of the table, with Dave Coppin, Luke Howard, Phil Marshall and Jez Swaby all winning for the hosts. Simon Godfrey and Mark Pickard picked up frames for Louth Volks World.

In second place are Harness & Cooper Joiners who drew 6-6 away to Kitchen Solutions.

Dave Revell put the visitors in front only for Jordan Tunbridge to level for the hosts.

Moving into third are Louth Travel Centre after they drew 6-6 against Sibjon Builders, with Phil Williamson and Stan Larter putting the visitors in a commanding position only for Brian Copeland and Henry McSpadden to level it for the hosts.

In the other game this week, Louth Building Supplies won 7-5 away to NT Shaw Citroen.

Tom Evison and Brian Lomas gave Louth Building Supplies an early lead before Craig Gregory managed to get two frames back for the hosts.

In the billiards league, Moran Travel remain top after their 2-1 victory at home to MA Stehensons Autos.

Joe Tomkins and Luke Howard put Moran Travel in front but Hayden Gavey managed a consolation frame for the visitors.

Naulls & Dales won 2-1 away to ABC Riding Wear after falling behind when Terry Espin won the opening frame for the hosts.

Wins for Mark Storey and Mark Parrinder clinch the victory for Naulls & Dales.