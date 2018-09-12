Done and dusted! Sam retains county crown

Sam Done became only the third golfer to successfully defend the Lincs Open title - after overcoming a familiar opponent.

Sam pipped Kenwick Park clubmate Lee Cardy to victory in sudden death at Spalding Golf Club to retain the trophy last week.

With Kenwick Park PGA assistant professional Cardy safely in the clubhouse after rounds of 71 and 75, defending champ Done was greenside on his 36th hole, knowing he had to get ‘up and down’ to force a playoff against his compatriot.

Sam chipped from a difficult lie but had to hole a curling eight-foot putt to force sudden death extra time.

The pair, in the fading sunlight, went to their first extra hole, the 350 yard par-four 14th.

After a solid par from Lee it was left to Sam to hole from 10 feet for birdie to become only the third player in the competition’s 50-plus-year history to successfully defend the championship.

Lee’s consolation was claiming the David Drake Trophy for the leading professional in the event.