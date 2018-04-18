Dramatic fightback

With the Winter League season drawing to a close, the focus at Louth Indoor Bowls Club turned to the finals of the club knockout competitions.

The first session included the Ladies’ Triples, where there was a dramatic change in fortune in the latter stages of the game.

Wendy Blyth, Pam Cowling and Sylvia Stainton were looking good at 16-9 ahead but the opposing trio of Liz Draper, Rachael Stanley and Carol Smith scored 13 shots over the final four ends for a 22-16 victory.

In the two-bowl open pairs John Welsh and Gary Bell led 8-7 but quickly lost their way and found themselves 17-8 down against Allan Dent Senior and Alan Dent Junior, who went on to win 21-12.

The Maiden Pairs trophy went to Anne Burchell and Ian Bertram, who eased to a 20-12 win over Debbie & Neil Castle, who did make a bit of a fight of it after being 16-3 behind.

There was an excellent contest in the EBF 2-bowl singles where Simon Reeson and Derek Woodforth traded shots before Simon hung on to win 21-17.

The Mixed Pairs looked as though it would finish early as Sue Page and Allan Dent Senior led 11-0 and then 18-3 against Rebecca Bailey and Andy Leggett but a tremendous fightback saw the scores level up at 19 each before the Page/Dent pairing won the last two ends for a 23-19 victory.

There was a rather more simple victory in the Men’s Pairs, where Alan Dent Junior and Russ Dent always had the upper hand against Chris Hanslip and Gary Bell in their 23-12 win.

Gary Bell and Neil Castle put their previous disappointments behind them when they teamed up with Simon Reeson in the Men’s Triples to win 21-15 against Jonathan Darley, Mike Leverton and Barrie Robinson.

Sue Page and Allan Dent Senior were in action again in the Mixed Fours where they joined up with Barbara Shufflebotham and Mark Fremantle to beat Liz Draper, Colin and Carol Smith and John Welsh 18-10.