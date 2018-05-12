Dressage rider Esmee wins place on elite Pony Club camp

Up-and-coming young dressage rider Esmee Alex has been handpicked for a select coaching camp later this year.

Esmee, a lower sixth form pupil at King Edward VI Grammar School, in Louth, headed to Bishop Burton with her dressage horse Sarana to take part in a regional selection day for the Pony Club Talent Pathway programme.

And last week they discovered they were the successful combination, with just one rider put through from each discipline for a three-day camp at Solihull, in the West Midlands.

The scheme aids the development of Pony Club members who show ability to progress in their chosen discipline of show jumping, dressage or eventing.

They will work with top-class sport-specific coaches, and benefit from other mounted and dismounted sessions.

Esmee, who is part of the South Wold Hunt North Pony Club, was assessed by Cathy Burrel, an international rider at Young Rider and senior level who has competed up to Grand Prix level.

Cathy gave her some great scores and comments, including nine out of 10 for trainability.

“Esmee is like a sponge,” she said. “She is keen to learn and improve and has a good feel for what is good.”