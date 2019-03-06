Dressage rider Lara wins 16th regional title

Lara Edwards proved she is queen of the regional title by adding two more crowns to her collection at the British Dressage Winter Regional Championships.

Her success at Bishop Burton College takes her haul of regional wins to a whopping 16 titles throughout her career.

Riding Jazzed Up (Felix), Lara was crowned champion in the Advanced Medium Gold and the Advance Medium Gold Freestyle, and finished Reserve Champion in the Prix St Georges (PSG) to round off a fantastic couple of days.

With just one-and-a-half marks separating her from the top spot in the PSG, Lara admitted she had to ride some of the movements, particularly her medium trot, on half-power.

Felix caught his coronet band on the left fore the day before, so Lara made a conscious decision to ride him sensitively and save the talented gelding for another day.

Lara, a brand ambassador for The Lifeforce Range from Alltech, said: “Weeks like this don’t happen often and I am so thrilled with Felix.

“He was quite hot and tight to ride, but I know he has so much more to give, so I can’t wait for the nationals.

“I was beginning to think that my chances of ever winning another national title were non-existent with Charlotte Dujardin having a ride in every section, but as she is not competing in the Advanced Medium Gold this year, it is there for the taking.

“As always I want to thank my support team as, without them, it would be impossible to enjoy such success, and also to Felix’s joint owners, Laura and Tracy Milner, for breeding such a brilliant horse.”

Having turned down her first international call-up with Felix to compete at the Regional Championships, Lara hopes that another call-up will come their way before the end of the year.