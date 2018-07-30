East Coast Classic 10k sells out

Entries for Mablethorpe Running Club’s 10th East Coast Classic 10k have closed after all of the places were snapped up more than a month ahead of race day.

Those who have missed out on the Sunday, September 9 race can enter the fun run which accepts entries on the day at race HQ, based in a beach chalet on the promenade between the fairground and the lifeboat station.

The chip-timed 10k starts outside the lifeboat station and follows the seafront past Sutton-on-Sea and Sandilands before turning back again to the start-finish.

All spectators are welcome to support the runners along the route.

For race details, visit www.eastcoastclassic10k.co.uk