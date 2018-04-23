Eliza excels at dressage competition

Eliza Alex shone at the final round of the PC Dengie Dressage Winter League Championships.

Competing at Addington Manor, the King Edward VI Grammar School pupil excelled in the sunny conditions to finish in the top two with a whopping score of 81 per cent.

Eliza, representing South Wold Hunt (North) Pony Club, was riding Logs Master Flashdance, and the two are developing an enviable rapport.

Sophie Smith, riding EMS Futura Estrella, claimed first position with a score of 82.29 per cent.

Eliza went home with a prize package including a Le Mieux dressage numnah, horse feed, a salver, plaque and rosettes.