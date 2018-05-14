European Tour debut for Kenwick Park golfer Ashton Turner

Kenwick Park golfer Ashton Turner carved out another landmark in his pro career when he made his European Tour debut last weekend at the Sicilian Open.

It proved a tough baptism for the Alford 22-year-old who missed the cut after shooting an eight-over par total after two rounds to finish 121st in a 154-man field.

He was handily placed after an opening 72 on the par 71 course, just one shot more than Italian ace Edoardo Molinari and Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn.

But back-to-back double bogeys at the turn ended his chances of staying for the weekend as he carded a seven-over second-round score of 78.