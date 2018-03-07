Golden haul for Louth Triathlon Club at Ice Swimming World Championships

Louth Triathlon Club athletes were on top of the world after braving near-freezing water to claim global swimming gold.

A group of four athletes from the club travelled to the Hatfield Watersports Centre, near Doncaster, to represent, Great Britain at the International Ice Swimming Association World Championship.

All four had earned their place after impressing in the national championships earlier this winter.

The annual event is held in different locations around the world and saw its first-ever outing in the UK this year, with competitors travelling from as far afield as China, Russia, and South Africa.

Even a small Australian contingent made the trip to race in waters of barely three degrees in nothing but the most basic of swimwear.

The distances ranged from a punishing 1,000m down to 50m sprints.

In spite of the fierce competition and biting wind, the Louth athletes fielded swimmers in the 1,000m, 500m, 100m, 50m and the individual medley event, and topped off a great day when they took gold in the 4x50m relay.

The quartet secured a new official national record in the process with their time of 2min 02secs.

Louth Tri Club swim coach Paul Fowler then capped the day by swimming to double gold for club and country in the 50m and 100m individual events.

With the winter’s open water racing behind them, the athletes now turn their attention to the forthcoming triathlon season, hoping to add more silverware to the club’s trophy cabinet along the way.

* Louth Tri Club welcomes members of all abilities, with plenty of sprint triathlons coming up locally, held in swimming pools, opening up the sport to everyone.

To find out more, visit the club’s website at via www.louthtriclub.co.uk