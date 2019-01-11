Golf: Kenwick Park head coach Paul Spence lands county award

Kenwick Park Golf Club’s head professional Paul Spence has been honoured by the county after an epic year for his protégées.

Spence was named coach of the year by the Lincolnshire PGA last week, as voted by his county peers, and was presented with his award at the governing body’s annual meeting and awards.

Paul Spence with Ashton Turner (right) after topping Open qualifying EMN-191001-150652002

Among his highlights of 2018 was seeing his long-time pupil Ashton Turner qualify for The Open at Carnoustie in July.

Turner has worked with Spence since the age of four and, having represented England at all age groups, joined the professional ranks two years ago.

He has also helped guide another Kenwick Park member, Sam Done, to a string of top results last season which earned a call-up to the full England men’s team for his international debut in Spain later this month.

“From my point of view the easy bit is instructing golfers what to do, the hard bit is actually doing it,” said Spence, who has also coached the county men’s and women’s teams for almost a decade.

“So those people who have received coaching sessions are the most important.”

Courtesy of winning this honour Spence has now been shortlisted for the Midland PGA Coach of the Year award which will be announced on Tuesday, January 29 at the Midland PGA annual meeting.