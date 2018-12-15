Golfer Done set for international duty

Kenwick Park golfer Sam Done has been selected to represent England against some of the toughest opponents across the continent in the new year.

The 21-year-old will be part of a six-man team to compete for their country in the 2019 Costa Ballena octagonal match in Spain.

He will link up with Jake Bolton of Wiltshire, Harry Goddard of Hertfordshire, Ben Hutchinson of Yorkshire, David Langley of Berkshire and Joe Long of Gloucestershire to make up the England team.

The match will be played from January 22-25 at Costa Ballena and will be contested by eight countries, England’s opponents being Finland, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.

The match was extended from four to eight countries for the first time in 2018, when England won the bronze medal.

Spain were the champions and Netherlands were runners-up.

The call-up concludes a great year for Done who reached the match play in the British and English amateur championships.

He was eighth in the Scottish open and 11th in the Lee Westwood Trophy and also retained his Lincs Open title, becoming only the third golfer to do so.