Harvey strikes gold at swimming finals

Harvey Phillips proved he is the best of British after he struck gold at the National Junior Para Swimming Championships.

Competing at Southampton, the 13 year old scooped four gold medals from four events in the 14-16 years category.

Representing Louth Swimming Club, Harvey swam in the 50m and 100m freestyle, 50m breaststroke and 150m individual medley.

Harvey began by winning the 100m freestyle with an eight-second personal best, setting off at a storming pace.

His next swim was the 50m breaststroke, which he swam as the only entrant.

This meant he had to claim a personal best in order to gain a gold medal, and he did that by beating his previous record by 12 seconds.

Harvey followed that up in the 50m freestyle, again going above and beyond all expectations, breaking the one-minute time barrier for the first time, clocking 59.78 to claim his third gold.

The final swimwas the 150m individual medley, Harvey recording a 17-second PB for another gold.

He also had the chance to meet Olympic and Commonwealth Para-Swimming Gold medallist Alice Tai at the event.

Harvey, who is coached by Sarah Richardson, will next compete at the British leg of the World Series (British Para-Swimming International Meet), which will be held in Sheffield over four days, from May 31-June 3.

This will be the first time that Harvey has qualified for this event, which is another huge step up for him.

He has qualified for three events, the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle.