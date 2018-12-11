Hockey Club end year on a high with three victories

Louth Hockey Club’s senior teams ended the year on a positive with three wins and a draw.

The Ladies’s Seconds beat Spalding 2-1 at home and the Ladies’s Firsts drew 2-2 at the City of York.

Alex Armstrong.

Meanwhile, the Men’s Firsts remain top of their league after a 7-0 win at Horncastle.

And the Men’s Seconds thrashed Bourne Deeping 10-3 to stay joint top of their league.

Louth Men’s Seconds found their goal scoring form with a great win against Bourne Deeping.

The game started evenly with both teams having chances, but it was Bourne who took the lead early on.

Louth equalised soon after through Adaam Peera, who smashed home from a short corner.

The hosts then went back in the lead but it wasn’t long before the seconds equalised again - this time Max Greenfield tapping home from another short corner.

Louth went in front just before half time when some great passing found George Cruickshank, who fired home to make the score 3-2 at half time.

The early stages of the second half were still quite even before Greenfield got Louth’s fourth by cutting in from the left and finishing past the keeper.

But Bourne came back and got another goal of their own to reduce the deficit to just one.

However, Louth kept up their attacking pressure and were rewarded when Peera lifted the ball over the keeper before Greenfield completed his hat-trick with a deflection high into the goal.

There was still time for more goals when Alex Armstrong grabbed his first goal for the team followed by another one quickly after, and then another deflection from Greenfield made it 9-3.

Louth grabbed their 10th a minute before the end when the ball was fired onto the back of the goalkeepers pads, rounding off a brilliant second half performance from the seconds.

Man of the match was Alex Armstrong, who scored his first goals for the club.