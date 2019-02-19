Hockey seconds claim derby success

There was a win, draw and two losses for Louth Hockey Club’s senior teams this weekend.

The men’s seconds won 4-0 away at Alford, while the men’s firsts drew 3-3 away at Cambridge City.

The ladies’ firsts lost 4-2 at home to Halifax and the ladies’ seconds lost 2-0 at home to City of Peterborough.

Against Alford the men’s seconds battled to a 4-0 win, applying lots of early pressure and producing some good passing but failing to test the keeper.

The Louth defence held strong to limit Alford’s chances with Ishasha Stewart supporting the attackers with great runs and Damien Hill doing the same on the left.

Louth eveuntually took the lead through George Cruickshank, tapping home at the back post.

Louth started the second half well and were rewarded when Cruickshank scored his second before adding a third following a rebound off the post.

The seconds capped off a strong second half performance with a fourth goal from Max Greenfield who passed the ball into the bottom corner after John Eedle played a brilliant cross-field ball.

There were good performances by Archie Hulance (pictured) in midfield and Toby Parker in defence.

New player Evan Asquith was man of the match, making some good runs down the right wing.