Hockey World Cup comes to Louth

More than 40 youngsters got a taste of hockey and some summer fun at Louth Hockey Club’s Junior World Cup day.

The event, organised to coincide with the Women’s Hockey World Cup in London, featured lots of fun games on and off the London Road AstroTurf pitch.

Louth Hockey Club is raising funds to replace their AstroTurf pitch at their London Road home EMN-180208-124252002

It gave the youngsters, aged seven to 11 years, an introduction to hockey among several other games.

A group of Louth Hockey Club senior and junior members volunteered to run the day

Co-organiser Veronica Chamberlin said: “It was a brilliant day, we had more than 40 children come along and I think they all enjoyed the day; we may even see some of them come along to our club training sessions in the future.

“We pride ourselves on our young players and promoting grassroots hockey, and I think today showed how popular a sport it is in Louth.”

Mrs Chamberlin also praised the young volunteers, adding: “They were brilliant and a great advertisement for the club.”

The day ended with a mini-tournament with the youngsters organised into the teams represented at the Hockey World Cup.

The club is currently raising funds to replace the AstroTurf pitch.

For more information about this project, visit www.louthhockeyclub.co.uk or find the club on social media.