Holton-le-Clay para-athlete Hollie Arnold wins Commonwealth Games title

Holton-le-Clay para-athlete Hollie Arnold had to break the world record to claim Commonwealth Games gold in a brilliant javelin final on Monday.

Arnold saw her world record broken by New Zealand rival Holly Robinson, but responded like a champion to launch the javelin still further with her final throw to win the F46 title.

Robinson heaped the pressure on Arnold right from the outset, setting a new world record of 43.32m in the first round.

It eclipsed the mark of 43.02m which Arnold, who was representing Wales at the Games, had set to win gold at the World Para Athletics Championships, in London, last summer.

But the 23-year-old, who was born without a right hand and forearm, summoned up one huge final effort, smashing the record by more than a metre with a final throw of 44.43m.

Robinson was unable to respond, leaving the Lincolnshire thrower to complete the hat-trick of major titles - Commonwealth, world and Paralympic.

“I feel absolutely amazing,” said Arnold, who also won world titles in 2013 and 2015.

“That last throw, I just gave it my absolute all. I knew there was a big one there, I just couldn’t get the connection right and that’s key for javelin.”

The former Cordeaux Academy student clearly loves the big stage, having twice broke the world record in the Paralympic final in Rio two years ago.

She also paid tribute to her Kiwi rival and believes they are spurring each other on to greater things.”

“Me and Holly always push each other on, we’ve got a massive rivalry and it’s great for both of us,” she added.

“This was her ‘London’ – she had a lot more support than me which obviously affects me a little bit, but at the end of the day I just do what I do best and perform under pressure and that’s what I’ve done today.”