Home success among Louth Sprint Triathlon’s 175-strong field

There was plenty of home interest as Meridian Leisure Centre and SBR Events hosted the Louth Sprint Triathlon.

Among the 175-strong field were 16 members of Louth Triathlon Club, several of whom were making their competitive debuts including Nicole Evison, Jane Lammiman and Austin Smith.

Louth Triathlon Club had 16 members competing on home soil EMN-180609-095007002

Competitors faced 400m pool swim followed by a 22k bike course, with a 5km run to finish.

Natalie Burns put in a stunning performance to finish third lady across the line in a time of 1hr 15min 48secs, while there was further success for the club with Ros Jackson winning her age group in a time of 1.32.12.

Tom Pratt (Leeds Bradford) won the event in an aggregate time of 1hr 06min 13secs, just 35 seconds ahead of Chris Gibbs (Lincssquad), with Maztlock AC’s Ian Phillips third in 1.07.06.

First Louth TC member home was Denzil Lynch who finished 15th in 1.14.37.

Austin Smith on his triathlon debut EMN-180609-094957002

* Louth Triathlon Club pair Steve Hunt and Kerry Drewery travelled to Allerthorpe, in Yorkshire to compete in the Sundowner Middle Distance Triathlon.

This race was Steve’s first attempt at the longer distance, having previously competed for Great Britain in the Sprint Age Group Championships.

At Allerthorpe he came home first in his age group in a time of 5hr 33min 53secs in what could be the first of many longer distance races for Steve.

Kerry also had an impressive race, finishing in 5.26.04 to be placed second in age group.

Steve Hunt won his age group category on his middle distance debut EMN-180609-094117002

* In Norfolk, Ella and Martin Ball were competing in the Wells Olympic-distance race.

It was a special day for Ella who competed in her first Olympic event on her birthday.