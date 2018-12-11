Impressive bowls success for A Team

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s Mixed A team scored an impressive victory in their recent home county league match against Division One leaders Spalding.

They won on aggregate shots by 134 to 77.

The home side won four of the five rinks with the best result being a 19-shots win by the foursome of Allan Dent, Keith Kelly, Irene Bailey and Sue Page.

There were wins for the rinks skipped by Simon Reeson (18 shots), Colin Smith (15 shots) and Rob Lamb (7 shots) whilst the losing rink went down by just two shots.

The result moved the team into a four-way battle for second spot.

Not to be outdone, the Mixed B team went top of division two with a 92-76 home victory over previous leaders Lincoln B.

It was a close contest with Louth winning three rinks, the best being that of John Readman, Barry Toyn, Rita Jackson and Vera Readman, which won by 15 shots.

There was a six-shots win for Pete Stainton’s rink whilst George Chesman’s rink squeezed home by one shot.

At club level there is little to choose between the top six in the Mixed Fours, despite SOS retaining their four-point lead with a 22-16 win over Wickaholics.

Half A Mo moved into second spot, replacing Falcons, who they beat 13-10.

Sixth-placed Barracudas moved level on points with the two teams above them after a 17-11 win over bottom team Smilers.

It’s all very close in division two of the Morning Triples with just six points separating top from bottom.

Pips returned to form with a 21-11 win against Louth to open a three-points gap ahead of Backwoodsmen, who squandered the chance to take over at the top as they suffered defeats against Not So Hotspurs (17-13) and Unreal Madrid (15-11).

Entries are now being taken for the popular Christmas Tournament, which takes place on December 27.

December 30 wil see a Junior Open Day for youngsters to come along and learn what the game is all about.

Entry for the event is free of charge.