International joy! Harvey clocks three best times

Young Para-swimmer Harvey Phillips competed at the British Para-Swimming International Meet (World Series).

The 13-year-old, from Louth, followed up his Junior Para-swimming National success in April by competing at Sheffield’s Pond’s Forge complex.

This was the first year that Harvey - coached by Louth Swimming Club’s Sarah Richardson - had qualified for the event, gaining three qualifying times.

Harvey was the only male British S4 classification swimmer taking part and on day one he swam in his first event of the competition, the 100m freestyle.

His entry time of 2.13.83 was smashed as Harvey achieved a time of 2.03.33, which was also a two-second PB.

Day two saw Harvey in 50m freestyle action, clocking another PB of 59.13.

Harvey’s final event was the 200m freestyle.

He had to swim this race with all the other swimmers in the S14 classification.

Undeterred, Harvey was on great racing form and achieved a massive PB of 22.2 seconds.

There were over 332 International Swimmers competing from 33 federations from all over the world, from as far away as New Zealand, USA, Canada, Columbia, Israel, Argentina, Japan and Singapore.

They swam alongside 148 National swimmers (of which Harvey was one).

There were two streams of swimmers competing, the World Series International swimmers who competed for the gold, silver and bronze medals, and then the national swimmers.