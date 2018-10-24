Ironman athlete Liz appeals for a sponsor

Louth Paralympian and Iron Man world record holder Liz McTernan is looking for sponsorship support to enable her to continue to achieve success at the highest level.

Earlier this month Liz became the handcycle world champion at the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii.

She became only the second female wheelchair athlete to ever finish the Ironman World Championships and she now holds the course record for fastest time.

At the weekend she was in San Diego for a Challenged Athlete fundraising event.

Shortly before setting off for Hawaii, Liz was grateful to receive £626 from the ladies of Tealby Tennis Club, which helped towards the cost of her trip.

The money was raised through a fundraising Ladies’ Day event at the tennis club, for which Liz was the beneficiary.

But competing at the level she does in competitions all over the world is an expensive business and Liz is keen to find somebody who would be willing to sponsor her.

She said: “I need to find some sponsors to continue my sporting success.

“I don’t get any funding, so I rely on the generosity of people such as the Tealby Tennis Club ladies.

“People have been really kind and I have had lots of small amounts given to me.”

Liz is a world ranked para-cyclist and hand cycling triathlete.

As well as competing in the Ironman World Championships she is a three time overall female winner at the 2XU New York City Triathlon.

She was a double bronze medalist at the UCI World Cup at Bilbao, Spain in 2016 and in 2015 set a Guinness world record for the fastest arm-powered 200 metres.

In a remarkably succesful career she has also collected a bronze medal at the ITU World Para-triathlon Championships at Auckland in 2012, and silver medals at the ITU World Para-Triathlon Championships, Beijing in 2011 and the ITU European Para-Triathlon Championships, Pontevedra, also in 2011.

If you would like to sponsore Liz, you can contact her at 1lizmcternan@gmail.com