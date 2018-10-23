It’s a perfect start for men’s teams

A good weekend for Louth Hockey Club saw them record three wins in the four senior games played.

The ladies’ first team were in excellent form to record a convincing 5-0 win over Wakefield.

However, the ladies’ seconds went down 4-0 at local rivals Spilsby.

Entertaining St Ives, Louth’s men’s first team secured the points with a 4-2 victory, while the men’s seconds were in even better scoring form, hitting five past Bourne Deeping Dragons on their way to a comfortable 5-1 success.

These results ensured both men’s teams maintained their 100 per cent winning records for the season and remain at the top of their respective leagues.

In the game against Bourne Deeping Dragons, Louth men’s seconds started quickly and went ahead through Damien Hill, who did well to touch in a deflected ball across the goal.

The seconds added two further goals through George Cruickshank after good attacking play and passing to go into the break holding a 3-0 advantage.

In the second half, Bourne capitalised on a slow start by Louth and pulled a goal back through a reverse stick strike into the bottom corner.

It took Louth seconds a while to get back to their usual fast passing but, once in their stride again, Cruickshank completed his second hat-trick in two games when he tapped in at the back post.

Louth rounded off the victory when Max Greenfield slotted home past the keeper following a ball into the D which was misjudged by the visitors’ defence.

Overall a good team performance from Louth, who remain unbeaten in the league.

There is a session of walking hockey tomorrow (Thursday), 7.30pm-8.30pm, and all are welcome at London Road.

If you would like to give walking hockey a try, go along on the night. More details can be found on Facebook or at www.louthhockeyclub.co.uk.