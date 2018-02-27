It’s all go at Cadwell Park for 2018

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship Party in the Park is to headline an exciting calendar at Cadwell Park for 2018.

The new-look championship will be held at the Lincolnshire circuit from August 17 to 19, where reigning champion Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne will be aiming for his seventh title, and third in a row.

However, he will face tough opposition from rivals Leon Haslam and ‘Master of the Mountain’ Josh Brookes.

The three-day Party in the Park is the championship’s most popular event, and local fans will be cheering on the Hondas, prepared here in Louth, as well as the town’s own BSB hero, Peter Hickman.

Other attractions for the season at Cadwell will include historic bike and car events, and a busy line-up almost every weekend from March until November.

Tickets for most events are now on sale from £12, with free admission for under 13s.

Two historic events top the list of car fixtures.

The Historic Sports Car Club Wolds Trophy will be back on May 19 and 20, with a plethora of classic single-seaters, sports cars, and the ever-popular touring cars in one of the best settings to watch historic racing.

The Vintage Motorsport Festival is a firm favourite with Cadwell Park fans, and this event, featuring some of the world’s most priceless machines from motoring’s pioneering age, takes place on July 22.

Fans of more modern performance cars will love Modified Live on May 7, and two-wheel followers will get their own equivalent with Moto Time Attack on July 14 and 15.

A wide-ranging selection of bike and car club racing championships and series will visit Cadwell Park this season.

Cadwell Park 2018 event highlights: April 8 – Alan Healy Memorial Rally; May 7 – Modified Live; May 19-20 – HSCC Wolds Trophy; July 14-15 – Moto Time Attack; July 22 – Vintage Motorsport Festival; August 17-19 – Bennetts British Superbike Championship; September 29-30 – Vintage Motor Cycle Club Championships; October 6-7 – Classic Racing Motorcycle Club Championship; November 18 – North Humberside Rally and Fireworks.