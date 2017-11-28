It’s tight at the top! Joint leaders in both of the snooker and billiards leagues

Louth Volks World and Top Lads are the joint leaders as the Louth Snooker League has reached the halfway stage of action.

Louth Volks World drew 6-6 away at Sibjon Builders.

Martin Kemplay and Anthony Pridgeon won for the hosts, only for Simon Godfrey and Colin Stirton to level it for the visitors and claim a share of the spoils.

Top Lads won 8-4 at home against Louth Building Supplies with Matt Chandler and Henry McSpadden both winning for the hosts.

Moving into third were Louth Travel Centre as they won 8-4 away against Kitchen Solutions, with Chris Parker putting the hosts in front only for Terry Robinson, Mark and Brian Copeland to clinch victory for the visitors.

Fourth-placed Dales Poultry & Game won 8-4 away at Warrens Team with Craig Shaw, Dave Coppin and Phil Marshall all winning for the visitors.

Tom Garlick grabbed two consolation frames for the hosts.

In the other game this week Harness & Cooper won 7-5 at home against NT Shaw Citroen, Nick Bailey the difference between the two teams.

In the Louth Billiards LeagueTop Lads, ABC Riding Wear and Naulls & Dales all won their respective games 2-1 to sit together at the summit.

ABC Riding Wear won away against Moran Travel with Kev Fenwick and Terry Espin winning for the visitors, only for Bob Barnes to get a consolation frame.

Top Lads won at home against MA Stephensons Autos with Sam Mountain and Dan Blythe putting the hosts in front and Hayden Gavey getting his frame back for the visitors.

Naulls & Dales won away against Marris Carpets with Pat O’Reilly putting the visitors in front, only for Pete Beeton to get a frame back.

Phil Marshall was the man who clinched victory for the visitors.